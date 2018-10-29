ANC won’t comment on Malusi Gigaba’s sex tape
Gigaba has been caught in a sex tape scandal after footage of him performing a sexual act was leaked on Twitter on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - Amid serious allegations from Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba that state security agents intercepted his phone, the African National Congress (ANC) says it will not entertain the matter.
The minister has apologised but insists the video was only meant for him and his wife and was picked up when his phone was hacked last year.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says he will not comment on claims by Gigaba that his phone was hacked and footage was stolen from his device.
“I can’t enter personal and private matters.”
Meanwhile, the Congress of the People’s Dennis Bloem says Gigaba needs to give clarity on how his phone was intercepted in the first place.
“He must come with proof, Malusi Gigaba must tell us which phone did he use to do this thing that he was doing. Is it the phones of taxpayers' money or is it his own private phone?.”
The office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence has launched an investigation into the matter but says it cannot give time frames on how long the probe will take.
