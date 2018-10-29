ANC 'willing' to pay back money linked to VBS Bank 'heist'

Weekend reports stated that the party had actually received over R2 million towards its local government election campaign in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it’s willing to pay back any amount that it's found to have benefited from in the VBS Bank heist.

Weekend reports stated that the party had actually received over R2 million towards its local government election campaign in 2016.

The party says it's aware of R250,000 donated to it from Vele Investments which is at the centre of the scandal. It says if more money was donated, this will be paid back.

The ANC says it’s not aware of R2 million donated to the party as reported by the Sunday Times.

Spokesperson Pule Mabe says the party will launch an internal investigation.

“We are most willing to do the most honourable thing. Of course, we’ll have our own investigation to establish the merits and facts of the issue.”

He says this will be done with speed, with the VBS matter addressed internally.

The party's Limpopo deputy chair Florence Radzilani and treasurer Danny Msiza are among those implicated in the VBS looting together with 50 others. A forensic report shows almost R2 billion was looted.

WATCH: Seloba: This reckless VBS investment will affect service delivery

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)