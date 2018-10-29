ANC makes bold promises ahead of elections
The ANC secretary-general was campaigning at the Democratic Alliance-run informal settlement on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has made bold promises to the community of Mamello in Midvaal.
Magashule was campaigning at the Democratic Alliance-run informal settlement on Monday.
With electioneering season is upon us, many politicians are making promises. Magashule has promised the ANC will will send pupils to boarding schools and those who have matric overseas to further their studies.
“China, India, BRICS countries are ready. Turkey, Germany, they are ready [and] next week I’ll be giving them a response, and that’s why I wanted all their documents.”
The ANC also promised housing and infrastructure, telling community members it will bring the departments of Home Affairs and Human Settlements together with the president and Gauteng premier to address their issues.
