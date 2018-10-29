ANC integrity committee: Members implicated in VBS saga must step aside

The party's integrity commission says that the reputation and credibility of the African National Congress has been seriously damaged by the issue.

JOHANNESBURG - The national integrity commission of the African National Congress has recommended to the national executive committee that those members of the party implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank saga should be directed to step aside from all leadership positions and all activities of the ANC.

In a statement issued on Monday, the commission reported that its weekend meeting considered the question of office bearers and members of the ANC implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank saga.

"It was reported to the national integrity commission that these members had been advised by the secretary general’s office to approach the national integrity commission in accordance with the resolution of the 54th National Conference that “…every cadre accused of, or reported to be involved in, corrupt practices accounts to the Integrity Commission immediately or faces disciplinary action”. Thus far, they have not done so.

"Having considered the matter, the national integrity commission is of the view that the reputation and credibility of the African National Congress has been seriously damaged. To protect the integrity and reputation of the ANC, the National Integrity Commission recommends to the national executive cCommittee that these members should be directed to step aside from all leadership positions and all activities of the ANC."

More details to follow.