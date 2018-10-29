ANC integrity committee: Members implicated in VBS saga must step aside

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
Go

ANC integrity committee: Members implicated in VBS saga must step aside

The party's integrity commission says that the reputation and credibility of the African National Congress has been seriously damaged by the issue.

VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The national integrity commission of the African National Congress has recommended to the national executive committee that those members of the party implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank saga should be directed to step aside from all leadership positions and all activities of the ANC.

In a statement issued on Monday, the commission reported that its weekend meeting considered the question of office bearers and members of the ANC implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank saga.

"It was reported to the national integrity commission that these members had been advised by the secretary general’s office to approach the national integrity commission in accordance with the resolution of the 54th National Conference that “…every cadre accused of, or reported to be involved in, corrupt practices accounts to the Integrity Commission immediately or faces disciplinary action”. Thus far, they have not done so.

"Having considered the matter, the national integrity commission is of the view that the reputation and credibility of the African National Congress has been seriously damaged. To protect the integrity and reputation of the ANC, the National Integrity Commission recommends to the national executive cCommittee that these members should be directed to step aside from all leadership positions and all activities of the ANC."

More details to follow.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA