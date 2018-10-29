Acting govt communications CEO not aware of corruption charges
Local
Acting CEO of Government Communications Phumla Williams says she's not been informed of any formal charges against her.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Government Communications boss Donald Liphoko has laid a criminal complaint with police against acting CEO of Government Communications Phumla Williams.
In his affidavit, Liphoko accuses Williams of participating in corruption, when she allegedly authorised an irregular transaction involving an advertising company worth over R7,7 million.
However, Williams says she's not been informed of any formal charges against her.
“I have not been given any charges which I can competently talk to.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
