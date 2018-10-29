4, including 3 children, killed in Southern Cape fire

One adult, two toddlers and a baby died in the Bos Dorp community in Karatara, near George.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities have confirmed four people have been killed due to a devastating fire raging in the Southern Cape.

One adult, two toddlers and a baby died in the Bos Dorp community in Karatara, near George.

Meanwhile, about 180 people are being housed at the George Town Hall.

Working on Fire's Lauren Howard says: “The fire remains active on the slopes. Evacuations have been called for at the informal settlements in Blanco Golden Valley as well as Glen Barrie.”

The fire has been burning since last week. Over 400 firefighters have been deployed.

Over 400 firefighters have been battling the blaze, which has burned over 16,600 hectares since last week.

Western Cape government spokesperson James Brent-Styan says some evacuees are being supported in the George Town Hall.

“There will be food, a place to sleep and social services. There are a variety of different structures that look at different things. As I mentioned, the medical services are there to look at people who may be struggling to breathe. They will be referred to hospitals in the area.”

Windy conditions remain a challenge.

Brent-Styan says about 400 firefighters have been deployed to the area.

“Things are under control. There is no need for panic. Social services are on the ground as well to assist and medical services are on the ground to look at respiratory problems. People who are really panicked or stressed are advised to call the emergency number at 112.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)