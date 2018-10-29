4, including 3 children, killed in Southern Cape fire

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
Go

4, including 3 children, killed in Southern Cape fire

One adult, two toddlers and a baby died in the Bos Dorp community in Karatara, near George.

A Working on Fire crew member attends to a blaze. Picture: @wo_fire /Twitter
A Working on Fire crew member attends to a blaze. Picture: @wo_fire /Twitter
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Authorities have confirmed four people have been killed due to a devastating fire raging in the Southern Cape.

One adult, two toddlers and a baby died in the Bos Dorp community in Karatara, near George.

Meanwhile, about 180 people are being housed at the George Town Hall.

Working on Fire's Lauren Howard says: “The fire remains active on the slopes. Evacuations have been called for at the informal settlements in Blanco Golden Valley as well as Glen Barrie.”

The fire has been burning since last week. Over 400 firefighters have been deployed.

Over 400 firefighters have been battling the blaze, which has burned over 16,600 hectares since last week.

Western Cape government spokesperson James Brent-Styan says some evacuees are being supported in the George Town Hall.

“There will be food, a place to sleep and social services. There are a variety of different structures that look at different things. As I mentioned, the medical services are there to look at people who may be struggling to breathe. They will be referred to hospitals in the area.”

Windy conditions remain a challenge.

Brent-Styan says about 400 firefighters have been deployed to the area.

“Things are under control. There is no need for panic. Social services are on the ground as well to assist and medical services are on the ground to look at respiratory problems. People who are really panicked or stressed are advised to call the emergency number at 112.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA