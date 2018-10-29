27 arrested for public violence in Stellenbosch
Twenty-seven people have been arrested and face charges of public violence and malicious damage to property. The reasons for their protesting are still unclear.
CAPE TOWN - Police and law enforcement officials are still monitoring the situation following a violent protest in the Stellenbosch CBD.
Twenty-seven people have been arrested and face charges of public violence and malicious damage to property.
The reasons for their protesting are still unclear.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “The protesters threw garbage in front of a municipality building. Action was taken to disperse the crowd. Protesters damaged windows of shops at the shopping centre nearby.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
