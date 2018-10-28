Popular Topics
WC Disaster Management Centre activated due to ongoing fires

Firefighters are continuing to battle the wildfire. The blaze broke out earlier this week.

FILE: A firefighter attends to a fire. Picture: @wo_fire/Twitter
FILE: A firefighter attends to a fire. Picture: @wo_fire/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre has been activated on a small scale due to ongoing fires in George in the Outeniqua Pass area.

Firefighters are continuing to battle the wildfire. The blaze broke out earlier this week.

Western Cape Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell says conditions are difficult, with aerial support utilised on a limited scale at the moment, due to smoke, mist and the mountainous terrain.

Fire crews from the Mossel Bay Fire and Disaster Management unit are on their way to George to help fight the blaze and safeguard houses in the Denneoord area.

Bredell says due to the winds, parts of George are enveloped by smoke and ash as a result of the fire burning on the mountain.

They're advising residents to keep windows closed and to ensure that gutters and areas around homesteads are clean and free of any dry leaves and material.

