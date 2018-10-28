WC Disaster Management Centre activated due to ongoing fires
Firefighters are continuing to battle the wildfire. The blaze broke out earlier this week.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre has been activated on a small scale due to ongoing fires in George in the Outeniqua Pass area.
Firefighters are continuing to battle the wildfire. The blaze broke out earlier this week.
Western Cape Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell says conditions are difficult, with aerial support utilised on a limited scale at the moment, due to smoke, mist and the mountainous terrain.
Fire crews from the Mossel Bay Fire and Disaster Management unit are on their way to George to help fight the blaze and safeguard houses in the Denneoord area.
Bredell says due to the winds, parts of George are enveloped by smoke and ash as a result of the fire burning on the mountain.
They're advising residents to keep windows closed and to ensure that gutters and areas around homesteads are clean and free of any dry leaves and material.
Popular in Local
-
'Sharing sex video a violation of Malusi Gigaba's privacy'
-
'People who leaked Malusi Gigaba sex tape can be held liable'
-
Gigaba reveals sex tape used in blackmail attempts against him
-
Gordhan says anti-graft efforts face 'dangerous fightback'
-
Gigaba hires private investigator over sex tape leak
-
Report: More details emerge in VBS scandal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.