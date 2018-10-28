Trump says he will travel to Pittsburgh after synagogue shooting

The president told reporters that at least 11 people were dead in the shooting.

MURPHYSBORO - US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would travel to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after a gunman stormed a synagogue there and killed 11 worshippers, though Trump did not say when he would visit.

The president told reporters that at least 11 people were dead in the shooting, and that three to four police officers were injured but would probably be alright.