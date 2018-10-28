Shots fired at Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton

-
'People who leaked Malusi Gigaba sex tape can be held liable'Local
-
All 11 synagogue victims identified - FBIWorld
-
SA Jewish Board: Society should stand up to all forms of hate crimeLocal
-
5 Ex-DA councillors deny being implicated in Bowmans reportPolitics
-
Thailand's biggest party elects leaders as it gears up for electionWorld
-
US synagogue attack 'inhuman act of violence' - PopeWorld
Popular Topics
-
'People who leaked Malusi Gigaba sex tape can be held liable'Local
-
SA Jewish Board: Society should stand up to all forms of hate crimeLocal
-
5 Ex-DA councillors deny being implicated in Bowmans reportPolitics
-
SA Express says making its way to commercial sustainabilityLocal
-
Gigaba hires private investigator over sex tape leakLocal
-
Montagu Pass remains closed amid fireLocal
Popular Topics
-
Bok veteran Aplon gets surprise call-up for November internationalsSport
-
Ronaldo scores twice as Juve overcome fright to win at EmpoliSport
-
Warner walked off field in club game after being 'abused': wifeSport
-
Leicester City football club owner's helicopter crashes outside stadiumSport
-
Guardiola urges City to stay focused ahead of Spurs testSport
-
Orlando Pirates claim Soweto Derby bragging rightsSport
Popular Topics
-
Ronnie Wood let go of fear after cancer diagnosisLifestyle
-
Prince Harry opens up about mental healthLifestyle
-
#SAFW: Local designer shares unique range at first Brics showcaseLifestyle
-
SA ‘has long way to go’ to create safe spaces for LBGTI communityLocal
-
HHP’s funeral planned for SaturdayLocal
-
Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in New Zealand for final leg of Pacific tourLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday 27 October 2018Local
-
Justin Bieber cuts back on work for marriageLifestyle
-
Demi Lovato celebrating 90 days soberLifestyle
-
Calls for Joao Rodrigues to be prosecuted for Ahmed Timol’s murderPolitics
-
Moss Chikane’s role in liberation struggle ‘shouldn't be forgotten’Politics
-
Axed Sol Plaatje Municipality councillor Boitumelo Stout vows to fightPolitics
-
Sanco calls on Public Protector, Hawks to probe EFF over GladAfrica claimsPolitics
-
ANC NC rejects new mayor’s appointmentPolitics
-
Analyst: De Lille's fight with DA could impact election successPolitics
-
[OPINION] In post-Khashoggi Saudi, a chance to fill a moral voidOpinion
-
[OPINION] HHP and the cultural stigma of depressionOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] New Finance Minister postpones tough decisionsOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Cartoons an important voice of dissent, but they can also be divisiveOpinion
-
[OPINION] Pik Botha: Obits fail to recognise that he protected apartheidOpinion
-
[OPINION] Democratic Alliance plays populist immigration cardOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
Saudi's SABIC looking for Africa investment opportunitiesAfrica
-
Moody’s could downgrade SA in coming months, says economistBusiness
-
Ramaphosa uses walkabout to showcase investment opportunities in SowetoBusiness
-
Manuel: Visa requirements, work permits key concerns for investorsBusiness
-
Ramaphosa: Investment Conference pledges will lead to more job opportunitiesBusiness
-
How ratings agencies work and why they are fearedBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Sun
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 36°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 10°C
Shots fired at Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton
It's understood two men were responsible for the shootout, however, no fatalities were reported.
PORT ELIZABETH - Shots have been fired at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton in a shooting that police suspect was enacted in an attempt to disrupt an ANC meeting that was being held on the first floor of the building.
The party held a PEC in the province earlier this month.
It's understood two men were responsible for the shootout, however, no fatalities were reported.
Authorities are investigating the matter.
The police's Andre Beetge said: "Two men fired several shots outside the hall entrance. They then proceeded into the hall and fired several shots at the ceiling. No one was injured. The two suspects fled the scene on foot afterwards."
Popular in Local
-
Gigaba reveals sex tape used in blackmail attempts against him8 hours ago
-
Gigaba hires private investigator over sex tape leak5 hours ago
-
Report: More details emerge in VBS scandal7 hours ago
-
5 Ex-DA councillors deny being implicated in Bowmans report2 hours ago
-
Powerball results: Friday 26 October 2018one day ago
-
'People who leaked Malusi Gigaba sex tape can be held liable'39 minutes ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.