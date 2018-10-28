Shots fired at Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton

It's understood two men were responsible for the shootout, however, no fatalities were reported.

PORT ELIZABETH - Shots have been fired at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton in a shooting that police suspect was enacted in an attempt to disrupt an ANC meeting that was being held on the first floor of the building.

The party held a PEC in the province earlier this month.

It's understood two men were responsible for the shootout, however, no fatalities were reported.

Authorities are investigating the matter.

The police's Andre Beetge said: "Two men fired several shots outside the hall entrance. They then proceeded into the hall and fired several shots at the ceiling. No one was injured. The two suspects fled the scene on foot afterwards."