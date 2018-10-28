Shots fired at Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

Shots fired at Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton

It's understood two men were responsible for the shootout, however, no fatalities were reported.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
14 minutes ago

PORT ELIZABETH - Shots have been fired at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton in a shooting that police suspect was enacted in an attempt to disrupt an ANC meeting that was being held on the first floor of the building.

The party held a PEC in the province earlier this month.

It's understood two men were responsible for the shootout, however, no fatalities were reported.

Authorities are investigating the matter.

The police's Andre Beetge said: "Two men fired several shots outside the hall entrance. They then proceeded into the hall and fired several shots at the ceiling. No one was injured. The two suspects fled the scene on foot afterwards."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA