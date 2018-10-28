Saudi's SABIC looking for Africa investment opportunities
The outlook for business in the United States, Asia and China remain positive despite some challenges due to high energy prices, Yousef al-Benyan told a news conference.
RIYADH - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world’s fourth-biggest petrochemicals company is looking for future investment opportunities in Africa, which is a promising market to maintain sales growth, its chief executive said on Sunday.
On Saudi Aramco’s talks to buy a controlling stake in the company from its biggest shareholder Public Investment Fund, he said he had nothing to say at the moment about a deal being discussed between a main shareholder and a future investor.
Earlier, SABIC reported a 5.4 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Sunday, citing higher average selling prices and increase in sale volumes.
