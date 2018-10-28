Popular Topics
Go

Saudi's SABIC looking for Africa investment opportunities

The outlook for business in the United States, Asia and China remain positive despite some challenges due to high energy prices, Yousef al-Benyan told a news conference.

The SABIC global headquarters, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Picture: sabic.com
The SABIC global headquarters, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Picture: sabic.com
one hour ago

RIYADH - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world’s fourth-biggest petrochemicals company is looking for future investment opportunities in Africa, which is a promising market to maintain sales growth, its chief executive said on Sunday.

The outlook for business in the United States, Asia and China remain positive despite some challenges due to high energy prices, Yousef al-Benyan told a news conference.

On Saudi Aramco’s talks to buy a controlling stake in the company from its biggest shareholder Public Investment Fund, he said he had nothing to say at the moment about a deal being discussed between a main shareholder and a future investor.

Earlier, SABIC reported a 5.4 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Sunday, citing higher average selling prices and increase in sale volumes.

