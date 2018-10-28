Popular Topics
#SAFW: Local designer shares unique range at first Brics showcase

Designer Palesa Mokubung says she had to come up with something she had never done before as an artist.

Palesa Mokubung's collection is inspired by the Basotho and Basai people. Picture: palesamokubung/instagram.com
Palesa Mokubung's collection is inspired by the Basotho and Basai people. Picture: palesamokubung/instagram.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A South African designer who has been chosen to represent the country at the first Brics designer collections showcase at SA Fashion Week says she wanted to create a new fashion tribe.

The category features designers from the four emerging economies from the Brics countries.

The five-day show ended on Saturday at Sandton City in Johannesburg.

Designer Palesa Mokubung says she had to come up with something she had never done before as an artist.

Mokubung's collection is inspired by the Basotho and Basai people. The designer used fabrics from both cultures to create a new fashion tribe.

“I call it a new fashion tribe where two different tribes can exist. The idea of it breaks down so many barriers and creates a different type of African woman.”

Lesedi cultural village #brics2018

Mokubung says new tribes are constantly being created in South Africa, and she wanted her collection to represent that.

Meanwhile, the CEO of fashion week Lucilla Booyzen says the category was a feast for the eyes.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

