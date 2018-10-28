Popular Topics
SA Jewish Board: Society should stand up to all forms of hate crime

It made the statement following the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the United States which left eleven people dead and six injured.

Police tape is viewed around the area on 28 October 2018 outside the Tree of Life Synagogue after a shooting there left 11 people dead in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood of Pittsburgh on 27 October 2018. A man suspected of bursting into a Pittsburgh synagogue during a baby-naming ceremony and gunning down 11 people has been charged with murder, in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in recent US history. The suspect - identified as a 46-year-old Robert Bowers - reportedly yelled 'All Jews must die' as he sprayed bullets into the Tree of Life synagogue during Sabbath services on Saturday before exchanging fire with police, in an attack that also wounded six people. Picture: AFP
Police tape is viewed around the area on 28 October 2018 outside the Tree of Life Synagogue after a shooting there left 11 people dead in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood of Pittsburgh on 27 October 2018. A man suspected of bursting into a Pittsburgh synagogue during a baby-naming ceremony and gunning down 11 people has been charged with murder, in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in recent US history. The suspect - identified as a 46-year-old Robert Bowers - reportedly yelled 'All Jews must die' as he sprayed bullets into the Tree of Life synagogue during Sabbath services on Saturday before exchanging fire with police, in an attack that also wounded six people. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Jewish Board of Deputies says government should take attacks on places of worship very seriously.

It made the statement following the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the United States which left eleven people dead and six injured.

The presidency has sent its condolences to the united states and condemned the shooting.

Countries including the United States, Saudi Arabia and Turkey have voiced their condemnation following the attack which the Palestinian foreign authority has labelled a "terrorist act".

The SA Jewish Board of Deputies says society needs to stand up to all forms of hate crime.

Director Wendy Kahn said: “In our own societies we have seen attacks on places of worship. We need to be vigilant when any threats are made against communities.

Kahn says the board has been in contact with Jewish organisations in the US to offer its support.

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA