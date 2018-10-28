SA Jewish Board: Society should stand up to all forms of hate crime

It made the statement following the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the United States which left eleven people dead and six injured.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Jewish Board of Deputies says government should take attacks on places of worship very seriously.

The presidency has sent its condolences to the united states and condemned the shooting.

Countries including the United States, Saudi Arabia and Turkey have voiced their condemnation following the attack which the Palestinian foreign authority has labelled a "terrorist act".

The SA Jewish Board of Deputies says society needs to stand up to all forms of hate crime.

Director Wendy Kahn said: “In our own societies we have seen attacks on places of worship. We need to be vigilant when any threats are made against communities.

Kahn says the board has been in contact with Jewish organisations in the US to offer its support.