SA ‘has long way to go’ to create safe spaces for LBGTI community

The organisation hosted the 29th annual Johannesburg Pride in Melrose Arch on Saturday, aimed at celebrating the rights of the gay community.

JOHANNESBURG - The organisers of Joburg Gay Pride say South Africa still has a long way to go in creating safe spaces for the gay community.

Thousands came out in their numbers to take part in the parade, one of the community's most anticipated events.

Event organiser Kaye Ally says: “The liberation of every LBGT person in Africa to live their most authentic life… Johannesburg Pride has become a flagship event for the LGBT community. It’s a party with a purpose.”

