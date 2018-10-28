SA Express says making its way to commercial sustainability

The SOE has been struggling with major financial issues resulting in numerous governmental bailouts over the past couple of years.

JOHANNESBURG - SA Express says it’s made significant progress in the past few months after taking certain steps to restore the airline.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced last week that the airline would receive R1.2 billion in another round of bailouts after it had to be grounded for two months earlier this year.

SA Express says it’s making its way to commercial sustainability and has re-certified eight of its 18 aircraft for business operation.

Spokesperson Madikwe Mabotha said: “We have started a new and prudent approach. Instead of trying to be everything to everyone, we have now adopted a new model that is dedicated to a thorough circumspection in the way we select our routes. We have almost guarantee of commercial return of the airline.”

