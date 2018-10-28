Royal House of Mandela wishes FW de Klerk a speedy recovery
The De Klerk Foundation says the former politician has undergone a successful treatment and is expected to be discharged from the hospital sometime next week.
CAPE TOWN - The Royal House of Mandela has wished former statesman FW de Klerk a speedy recovery.
While the exact details surrounding his condition are still sketchy, his foundation says the 82-year-old was admitted on Friday to the Panorama Hospital in Cape Town.
De Klerk was the last apartheid-era president of South Africa before serving as deputy president for from 1994 to 1996.
It’s understood FW De Klerk was taken to hospital after experiencing a condition known as pneumothorax - which occurs when there is an abnormal collection of air in the chest, leading to lung dysfunction.
The De Klerk Foundation says the former politician has undergone a successful treatment and is expected to be discharged from the hospital sometime next week.
The Royal House of Mandela has wished De Klerk well adding it trusts he's receiving the best medical treatment.
It has lauded the 82-year-old's contribution to South Africa's transition to democracy and has said it hopes he recovers swiftly.
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
Popular in Local
-
'People who leaked Malusi Gigaba sex tape can be held liable'
-
Gigaba reveals sex tape used in blackmail attempts against him
-
Gigaba hires private investigator over sex tape leak
-
Report: More details emerge in VBS scandal
-
Powerball results: Friday 26 October 2018
-
Montagu Pass remains closed amid fire
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.