Royal House of Mandela wishes FW de Klerk a speedy recovery

The De Klerk Foundation says the former politician has undergone a successful treatment and is expected to be discharged from the hospital sometime next week.

CAPE TOWN - The Royal House of Mandela has wished former statesman FW de Klerk a speedy recovery.

While the exact details surrounding his condition are still sketchy, his foundation says the 82-year-old was admitted on Friday to the Panorama Hospital in Cape Town.

De Klerk was the last apartheid-era president of South Africa before serving as deputy president for from 1994 to 1996.

It’s understood FW De Klerk was taken to hospital after experiencing a condition known as pneumothorax - which occurs when there is an abnormal collection of air in the chest, leading to lung dysfunction.

The De Klerk Foundation says the former politician has undergone a successful treatment and is expected to be discharged from the hospital sometime next week.

The Royal House of Mandela has wished De Klerk well adding it trusts he's receiving the best medical treatment.

It has lauded the 82-year-old's contribution to South Africa's transition to democracy and has said it hopes he recovers swiftly.

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)