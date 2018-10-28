Ronnie Wood let go of fear after cancer diagnosis
Ronnie Wood 'let go immediately' from being afraid when he found out he got lung cancer.
LONDON - Ronnie Wood "let go immediately" when he found out he got lung cancer.
The Rolling Stones rocker was diagnosed with the disease in 2017 and says he "knew it was going to be there" but he is lucky to be "strong enough not to let it be anywhere else in his body".
Asked if he was afraid, he told The Times magazine: "I let go immediately. I knew it was going to be there, because I smoked for England for 54 years. It was, 'God, of course I've got cancer of the lung. But I haven't got it anywhere else.' I knew I was strong enough not to let it be anywhere else in my body."
Ronnie's lung cancer was found during a routine medical with the band's doctor, Richard Dawood.
He said: "I've had a fight with a touch of lung cancer. There was a week when everything hung in the balance and it could have been curtains, time to say goodbye. [Dr Dawood] came back with the news that I had this supernova burning away on my left lung. And to be totally honest, I wasn't surprised. I knew I hadn't had a chest X-ray since I went into Cottonwood [a rehab clinic in Tucson, Arizona] in 2002. He asked me what I wanted to do and I said: 'Just get it out of me.'"
Ronnie - who gave up smoking before his and Sally's twin daughters Gracie and Alice were born - was relieved when the cancer had not spread and he was able to undergo an operation to remove the cancer.
He explained: "I made up my mind that if it had spread, I wasn't going to go through chemo, I wasn't going to use that bayonet in my body. It's more I wasn't going to lose my hair. This hair wasn't going anywhere. A week later they came back with the news that it hadn't spread and I said, 'Let's get it out now.'"
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.