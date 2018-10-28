Prince Harry opens up about mental health
The flame-haired royal - who is married to Duchess Meghan - made the admission as he spoke at the Invictus Games' closing ceremony on Saturday in Sydney, Australia.
LONDON - Prince Harry has opened up about his own struggles with mental health, admitting he's "been there" when discussing how mental health affects servicemen and women.
The flame-haired royal - who is married to Duchess Meghan - made the admission as he spoke at the Invictus Games' closing ceremony on Saturday in Sydney, Australia.
He said: "Nowhere is that truer than in the area of mental health. By simply being here and fighting back from some of the darkest experiences known to anyone, you have become role models for everyone at home or in the stands who might be struggling with their emotions or with a mental illness ... You are showing it's okay not to be okay. And most importantly, you are showing us all that it's okay to ask for help. I've been there, you've been there, and we now need to reach out to those who can never even imagine themselves in that place. When you accept a challenge is real, you can have hope. When you understand your vulnerability, you can become strong. When you are brave enough to ask for help, you can be lifted up. You can start living, doing, feeling - not simply surviving."
And the 34-year-old royal praised the servicemen and women for bouncing back after all the struggles they have been through.
He added: "In a world where negativity is given too much of a platform, our Invictus competitors - many of whom have been given a second chance at life - are achieving extraordinary things. They get called heroes. They're tagged as legends. They're referred to as super-humans. Now, of course, all those things are true! Right? Well, I believe, that the real power of their example is that they are not superheroes. Sorry to break it to you guys! What they are achieving isn't impossible nor is it magical. You have seen it happen before your very eyes because these competitors have made it happen. They are men and women who have confronted a challenge and overcome it. They are ordinary people doing extraordinary things ... That is something we can all aspire to."
"The secret to the success of the #InvictusGames has been accepting that mental health is the real key to recovery." — The Duke of Sussex at the @InvictusSydney Closing Ceremony #IG2018 pic.twitter.com/xfJJMq49D9— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 27, 2018
Popular in Lifestyle
-
HHP’s funeral planned for Saturday
-
Lotto results: Saturday 27 October 2018
-
Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in New Zealand for final leg of Pacific tour
-
Justin Bieber cuts back on work for marriage
-
SA ‘has long way to go’ to create safe spaces for LBGTI community
-
#SAFW: Local designer shares unique range at first Brics showcase
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.