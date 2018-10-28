Prince Harry opens up about mental health

The flame-haired royal - who is married to Duchess Meghan - made the admission as he spoke at the Invictus Games' closing ceremony on Saturday in Sydney, Australia.

LONDON - Prince Harry has opened up about his own struggles with mental health, admitting he's "been there" when discussing how mental health affects servicemen and women.

He said: "Nowhere is that truer than in the area of mental health. By simply being here and fighting back from some of the darkest experiences known to anyone, you have become role models for everyone at home or in the stands who might be struggling with their emotions or with a mental illness ... You are showing it's okay not to be okay. And most importantly, you are showing us all that it's okay to ask for help. I've been there, you've been there, and we now need to reach out to those who can never even imagine themselves in that place. When you accept a challenge is real, you can have hope. When you understand your vulnerability, you can become strong. When you are brave enough to ask for help, you can be lifted up. You can start living, doing, feeling - not simply surviving."

And the 34-year-old royal praised the servicemen and women for bouncing back after all the struggles they have been through.

He added: "In a world where negativity is given too much of a platform, our Invictus competitors - many of whom have been given a second chance at life - are achieving extraordinary things. They get called heroes. They're tagged as legends. They're referred to as super-humans. Now, of course, all those things are true! Right? Well, I believe, that the real power of their example is that they are not superheroes. Sorry to break it to you guys! What they are achieving isn't impossible nor is it magical. You have seen it happen before your very eyes because these competitors have made it happen. They are men and women who have confronted a challenge and overcome it. They are ordinary people doing extraordinary things ... That is something we can all aspire to."