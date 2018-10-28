Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in New Zealand for final leg of Pacific tour
The royal couple, who have already visited Australia, Fiji and Tonga, were received in the nation’s capital Wellington by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
WELLINGTON - Prince Harry and wife Meghan arrived in New Zealand on Sunday for the final leg of their Pacific tour, their first international royal tour since marrying in May.
The royal couple, who have already visited Australia, Fiji and Tonga, were received in the nation’s capital Wellington by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
The globally-popular Ardern marked her first year as the country’s leader earlier this week, having formed government through a coalition deal that followed an inconclusive election.
In June, Ardern became only the second world leader, after Pakistan’s Benazir Bhutto in 1990, to give birth while in office.
Harry and Meghan are expecting their first child next year.
The royal couple flew from Australia on Sunday after closing the Invictus Games in Sydney last night and were accompanied by several Invictus Games athletes from New Zealand.
The Invictus Games are an international paralympic-style competition for military personnel wounded in action that was founded by Harry.
Meghan wore a brown checkered coat and a simple black dress, while Harry was in a dark grey suit. Both had remembrance poppy pins on their chests.
On Sunday evening, the couple will attend a reception celebrating the 125th anniversary of women’s suffrage. New Zealand became the first country in the world where women could vote in parliamentary elections in 1893.
🇳🇿 Kia Ora New Zealand! #RoyalVisitNZ pic.twitter.com/cuQdCpM0GV— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 28, 2018
"The secret to the success of the #InvictusGames has been accepting that mental health is the real key to recovery." — The Duke of Sussex at the @InvictusSydney Closing Ceremony #IG2018 pic.twitter.com/xfJJMq49D9— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 27, 2018
"The support system on the ground here at @InvictusSydney is something unlike any other. Because it’s not just cheering on your own, but realising that by the end of this week, ‘your own’ becomes everyone in the Invictus family." — The Duchess of Sussex #IG2018 pic.twitter.com/F958H2YpQ1— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 27, 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.