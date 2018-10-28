Presidency condemns Pittsburgh synagogue attack

The shooting occurred at the Tree Life of synagogue when a man, identified as Robert Bowers, stormed the building and opened fire while shouting “all Jewish people must die”.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has joined the world in sending condolences to the United States following a shooting that left 11 people dead and six others wounded at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The shooting occurred at the Tree Life of synagogue when a man, identified as Robert Bowers, stormed the building and opened fire while shouting “all Jewish people must die”.

The 46-year-old faces 29 criminal charges including the use of a firearm.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Presidency says the government condemns the attack which was targeted at the Jewish community.

Last month President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the Gardens Shul in Cape Town, where he called for society to refrain from any manifestations of anti-Semitism.

PROBE

FBI special agent Bob Jones said the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which is leading the probe, said the crime scene was the worst he had seen in 22 years with the FBI. He said he believed Bowers was acting alone, adding: “We have no knowledge that he was known to law enforcement before today.

KDKA television cited police sources as saying Bowers walked into the building and yelled “All Jews must die.”

Bowers had made many anti-Semitic posts online, including one early on Saturday. In another, he slammed US President Donald Trump for doing nothing to stop an “infestation” of the United States by Jews.

Jones said Bowers was armed with an assault rifle and three handguns. He said authorities believed the suspect entered the synagogue, murdered the worshippers and was leaving when he encountered a uniformed police officer. The pair exchanged gunfire, Jones said, and Bowers re-entered the building before a SWAT team arrived. After a shootout, he surrendered.

Bowers was taken to a hospital where he was listed in fair condition with multiple gunshot wounds. Victims taken to area hospitals included a 61-year-old woman, a 70-year-old man, and a 55-year-old officer. No children were killed, authorities said.

Three police officers were shot, and one was injured by shrapnel, authorities said. Two of the six people injured were in critical condition.

Additional reported by Reuters.

