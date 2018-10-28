Pittsburgh shooter hit with 29 federal charges: Justice Dept

The charges against shooter Robert Bowers include 11 counts of obstruction of exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death; and 11 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during a crime of violence.

PITTSBURGH - US prosecutors slapped the gunman who killed 11 people in a synagogue with 29 counts of federal crimes of violence and firearms offenses on Saturday, after he carried out the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in recent US history.

The charges against shooter Robert Bowers include 11 counts of obstruction of exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death; and 11 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during a crime of violence, the US Attorney's Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania said in a statement.

"The crimes of violence are based upon the federal civil rights laws prohibiting hate crimes," the statement said.

US FLAGS TO BE FLOWN

US President Donald Trump ordered that American flags be flown at half-staff following a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

All flags at the White House, public grounds, military posts, naval stations and ships will be flown at half-staff through October 31 as a mark of "solemn respect" for the victims, Trump ordered.