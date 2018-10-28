Pittsburgh shooter hit with 29 federal charges: Justice Dept
The charges against shooter Robert Bowers include 11 counts of obstruction of exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death; and 11 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during a crime of violence.
PITTSBURGH - US prosecutors slapped the gunman who killed 11 people in a synagogue with 29 counts of federal crimes of violence and firearms offenses on Saturday, after he carried out the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in recent US history.
The charges against shooter Robert Bowers include 11 counts of obstruction of exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death; and 11 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during a crime of violence, the US Attorney's Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania said in a statement.
"The crimes of violence are based upon the federal civil rights laws prohibiting hate crimes," the statement said.
US FLAGS TO BE FLOWN
US President Donald Trump ordered that American flags be flown at half-staff following a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
All flags at the White House, public grounds, military posts, naval stations and ships will be flown at half-staff through October 31 as a mark of "solemn respect" for the victims, Trump ordered.
Popular in World
-
'A lot of people' killed at US synagogue - Trump
-
Leicester City football club owner's helicopter crashes outside stadium
-
What we know about the US synagogue shooting suspect
-
Steer clear of cannabis, says Netherlands PM
-
'Multiple casualties' in shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue
-
Another nail-biter for Merkel as Hessians go to polls
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.