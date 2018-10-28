'People who share Malusi Gigaba sex video could get in trouble with the law'

Social media lawyer Emma Sadleir says the video is a violation of the minister's privacy and could lead to some kind of legal prosecution.

JOHANNESBURG - Social media lawyer Emma Sadleir is against the sharing and posting of a sex video that features Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Social media has been abuzz since the minister revealed that the video was stolen when his phone got hacked 18 months ago.

The video has been a topic of discussion since it was leaked on Sunday.

Sadleir says people who share the sex video could get in trouble with the law if it was illegally obtained.

Social media has been taken by storm since the footage surfaced on Twitter.

Gigaba says he reported the matter to authorities after it was used in a blackmail and extortion attempt by unknown culprits- which he turned down.

Sadleir says the video is a violation of the minister's privacy and could lead to some kind of legal prosecution.

“Every single person who shares that video on is contributing to that harm and committing a separate criminal offence each time. And so I really urge every member of the public not to send it on, not to repost it and not to retweet it.”

Gigaba says that he has hired a private investigator to find those responsible and the investigation is continuing.

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)