'People who leaked Malusi Gigaba sex tape can be held liable'
The graphic video surfaced on social media on Sunday after Gigaba revealed that the footage was used in blackmail and extortion attempts against him.
JOHANNESBURG - Social media expert Arthur Goldstuck says people who leaked a video depicting Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba performing a sexual act can be held liable.
The graphic video surfaced on social media on Sunday after Gigaba revealed that the footage was used in blackmail and extortion attempts against him.
Gigaba has since apologised to his wife and the country for the embarrassment the video has caused.
The minister has says he has reported the matter to the police and intelligence community and hired a private investigator to look into the matter.
Goldstuck says the minister might have a case against people who hacked and leaked the video.
“He can take action against anybody [involved] - from the person who hacked the phone to the person who released the video. But once the content is out there and it’s consenting adults involved, then they don’t have any legal grounds against people who share the contents on social media.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.