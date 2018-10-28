'People who leaked Malusi Gigaba sex tape can be held liable'

The graphic video surfaced on social media on Sunday after Gigaba revealed that the footage was used in blackmail and extortion attempts against him.

JOHANNESBURG - Social media expert Arthur Goldstuck says people who leaked a video depicting Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba performing a sexual act can be held liable.

Gigaba has since apologised to his wife and the country for the embarrassment the video has caused.

The minister has says he has reported the matter to the police and intelligence community and hired a private investigator to look into the matter.

Goldstuck says the minister might have a case against people who hacked and leaked the video.

“He can take action against anybody [involved] - from the person who hacked the phone to the person who released the video. But once the content is out there and it’s consenting adults involved, then they don’t have any legal grounds against people who share the contents on social media.