Netanyahu ‘heartbroken’ after deadly Pittsburgh synagogue attack

The gunman has been identified as Robert Bowers, who opened fire at the Tree Life of Synagogue.

JOHANNESBURG - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned a shooting attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue in the US which left 11 people dead.

The gunman has been identified as Robert Bowers, who opened fire at the Tree Life of Synagogue.

He was arrested and faces 29 charges, including violence and firearms offences.

It's believed he had shouted "all Jews must die" as he carried out the attack.

Netanyahu has called the attack a “horrifying” act of “anti-Semitic” brutality.

“I was heartbroken and appalled by the murderous attack at the Pittsburgh synagogue today. The entire people of Israel grieves with the families of the dead. We stand together with the Jewish community of Pittsburgh and we stand together with the American people. We all pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)