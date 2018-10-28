Netanyahu ‘heartbroken’ after deadly Pittsburgh synagogue attack
The gunman has been identified as Robert Bowers, who opened fire at the Tree Life of Synagogue.
JOHANNESBURG - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned a shooting attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue in the US which left 11 people dead.
The gunman has been identified as Robert Bowers, who opened fire at the Tree Life of Synagogue.
He was arrested and faces 29 charges, including violence and firearms offences.
It's believed he had shouted "all Jews must die" as he carried out the attack.
Netanyahu has called the attack a “horrifying” act of “anti-Semitic” brutality.
“I was heartbroken and appalled by the murderous attack at the Pittsburgh synagogue today. The entire people of Israel grieves with the families of the dead. We stand together with the Jewish community of Pittsburgh and we stand together with the American people. We all pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in World
-
Shooting sparks outpouring of grief from American Jews
-
What we know about the US synagogue shooting suspect
-
Pittsburgh shooter hit with 29 federal charges: Justice Dept
-
Leicester City football club owner's helicopter crashes outside stadium
-
Trump says he will travel to Pittsburgh after synagogue shooting
-
'A lot of people' killed at US synagogue - Trump
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.