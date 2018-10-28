Mpumalanga govt urges caution on roads after 15 killed in collision
The department says it will deploy more traffic officers to the province’s roads to help curb the current road carnage crisis.
JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga Community Safety MEC Pat Ngomane has urged motorists to use great care while on the road following a multiple vehicle collision which left 15 people dead.
This comes after another collision claimed the lives of three people on R546 road between Evander and Embalenhle on Saturday.
This is the fourth such accident on South African roads this month, following the third crash on Friday on the N4 between Mbombela and Malelane that killed 15 people.
Department spokesperson Joseph Mabuza says: “We need support more from motorists than police or traffic officers on our roads, because they’re the ones making decisions on the roads, like overtaking, speeding and making U-turns. We need support from motorist.”
Two separate mass causality crashes also occurred in Limpopo in the past week.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
