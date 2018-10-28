Moss Chikane’s role in liberation struggle ‘shouldn't be forgotten’
Gauteng Premier David Makhura paid tribute to Chikane at his funeral service in Mamelodi on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura says late African National Congress (ANC) stalwart Moss Chikane will be remembered for the pivotal role he played during the liberation movement.
Makhura paid tribute to Chikane at his funeral service in Mamelodi on Saturday.
Makhura says Chikane’s contribution to fighting for democracy shouldn't be forgotten.
“How can we forget that comrade Moss was the central pillar in organising the structures of the mass movement among the young and other people’s organisations in the 1970s and 1980s?”
The former Member of Parliament and South African ambassador to Germany and Zambia died at the age of 69 earlier this month.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
