Montagu Pass remains closed amid fire

CAPE TOWN - The Montagu Pass remains closed to traffic as firefighters continue to battle a veld fire that has been ongoing since Wednesday in George.

Authorities says there’s not been any threat to property. George Municipality's Chantal Edward-Klose has they are working tirelessly in putting out the fire.

“The wildfire remains active. Favourable weather conditions are in place. Resources have been allocated and ground teams are in place to monitor it. Aerial support will be deployed as soon as the weather allows for it.”

