Memorial planned for helicopter pilot who died battling Vermaaklikheid fire

Nico Heyns, who was a pilot for Working on Fire, died earlier this week.

Working on Fire members pray after hearing about the passing of Nico Heyns, who was killed when his helicopter crashed while fighting a fire in Vermaaklikheid on 23 October 2018. Picture: @wo_fire/Twitter.
Working on Fire members pray after hearing about the passing of Nico Heyns, who was killed when his helicopter crashed while fighting a fire in Vermaaklikheid on 23 October 2018. Picture: @wo_fire/Twitter.
25 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A memorial service will be held on Sunday in honour of a helicopter pilot who died while battling a wildfire along the Garden Route.

Nico Heyns, who was a pilot for Working on Fire, died earlier this week.

The 65-year-old’s chopper had crashed during firefighting efforts in Vermaaklikheid on Tuesday.

Kishugu aviation's chairperson Trevor Abrahams says: “Working on Fire will be joining the Nico Heyns’ family, friends and colleagues for a celebration of his life on Sunday at a farm in Knysna. The family requested that this be a private event.”

An investigation into the cause of the incident is currently ongoing.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

