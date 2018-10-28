Memorial planned for helicopter pilot who died battling Vermaaklikheid fire

Nico Heyns, who was a pilot for Working on Fire, died earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - A memorial service will be held on Sunday in honour of a helicopter pilot who died while battling a wildfire along the Garden Route.

The 65-year-old’s chopper had crashed during firefighting efforts in Vermaaklikheid on Tuesday.

Kishugu aviation's chairperson Trevor Abrahams says: “Working on Fire will be joining the Nico Heyns’ family, friends and colleagues for a celebration of his life on Sunday at a farm in Knysna. The family requested that this be a private event.”

An investigation into the cause of the incident is currently ongoing.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)