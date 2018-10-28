Investment to reduce unemployment in Soweto, says Ramaphosa
President Ramaphosa walked through Soweto with dignitaries from the Investment Conference held earlier in the week.
JOHANNESBURG - Following a historic walkabout through Soweto on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa says investment in the area will alleviate unemployment.
Ramaphosa walked through Soweto with dignitaries from the Investment Conference held earlier in the week.
South Africa received R290 billion in actual investments and R400 billion in pledges, which includes R30 billion from the Brics Development Bank.
Ramaphosa thanked investors. “We applaud the companies and everyone who participated who have lifted the mood and, in time, will lift the employment levels and the economy of our country.”
Meanwhile, residents of Soweto have praised the president for his efforts in boosting township economy.
This resident says it's important the president interacts with the voters. “We love how he’s encouraging healthy lifestyle among young and old people; and he’s ensuring he comes back to interact with us.”
Ramaphosa says the economic activity in Soweto is a sign that the township is healing from its difficult past.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.