Investment to reduce unemployment in Soweto, says Ramaphosa

President Ramaphosa walked through Soweto with dignitaries from the Investment Conference held earlier in the week.

JOHANNESBURG - Following a historic walkabout through Soweto on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa says investment in the area will alleviate unemployment.

Ramaphosa walked through Soweto with dignitaries from the Investment Conference held earlier in the week.

South Africa received R290 billion in actual investments and R400 billion in pledges, which includes R30 billion from the Brics Development Bank.

Ramaphosa thanked investors. “We applaud the companies and everyone who participated who have lifted the mood and, in time, will lift the employment levels and the economy of our country.”

Meanwhile, residents of Soweto have praised the president for his efforts in boosting township economy.

This resident says it's important the president interacts with the voters. “We love how he’s encouraging healthy lifestyle among young and old people; and he’s ensuring he comes back to interact with us.”

Ramaphosa says the economic activity in Soweto is a sign that the township is healing from its difficult past.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)