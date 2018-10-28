High hopes for new Cape rail enforcement unit
Provincial transport authorities along with national Transport Minister Blade Nzimande attended the launch of the railway safety unit at Cape Town station on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - As Metrorail continues to grapple with ongoing vandalism and arson attacks that has been crippling its service in the Western Cape, it's hoped that an enforcement unit will help the rail agency tackle these issues hampering its service.
LISTEN: Blade Nzimande: Trains are a very cheap form of transport
Provincial transport authorities along with national Transport Minister Blade Nzimande attended the launch of the railway safety unit at Cape Town station on Friday.
The unit is currently made up of more than 80 officers who'll be deployed on the various train lines in cape town.
More officers are expected to join in the coming weeks, bringing the total to 100 members.
Nzimande says the unit is important to enhance efforts to improve the train service in the Cape.
“Our rail passenger system must be safe, accessible and user friendly to all commuters and communities.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.