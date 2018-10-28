HHP’s funeral planned for Saturday
The music icon passed away on Wednesday at his home in Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - Hip-hop star HHP will be laid to rest on Saturday in his hometown of Mahikeng.
The circumstances leading to his death remain unclear.
HHP had been vocal about his struggle with depression over the years, admitting that it was a big factor in his life.
His family has arranged three memorials for him in various locations before he takes his final resting place on Saturday.
Family spokesperson Keabetswe Modimoeng says all commemorations are open to anyone who'd like to attend.
“We’ll have two memorial services. One will be in Johannesburg. On Wednesday we will have another one memorial in Gaborone. We will also have on in Mahikeng.”
VIDEO: 'I've lost a brother, I've lost a best friend'
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
