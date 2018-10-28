Gigaba reveals sex tape used in blackmail attempts against him

In a series of tweets on Sunday morning, Gigaba says he and his wife are saddened that the video containing material of a sexual nature, meant only for them, was stolen when his phone was hacked in 2016 or 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has revealed that a sex tape is circulating in political circles and has been used in blackmail attempts against him.

Gigaba says this video has been at the centre of a number of blackmail and extortion attempts, dating back to the period immediately following his appointment as Finance Minister in March 2017.

Gigaba has publicly apologised to the rest of his family, especially his children, his in-laws and the South Africans for what he calls pain and embarrassment.

My wife and I have learned, with regret and sadness, that a video containing material of a sexual nature, meant for our eyes only, which was stolen when my communication got illegally intercepted/my phone got hacked, in 2016/17, is circulating among certain political figures... — Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) October 28, 2018

This video has been at the centre of a number of blackmail and extortion attempts, dating back to the period immediately following my appointment as Minister of Finance, on 31 March 2017, all of which I have steadfastly refused to entertain... — Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) October 28, 2018

These blackmail/extortion attempts as well as the illegal interception of my communication/hacking of my phone have all been reported to the relevant law enforcement/intelligence agencies and I am advised that the resultant investigations are still continuing... — Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) October 28, 2018

I take this opportunity to publicly apologise, in advance, to the rest of my family - especially my kids, my mom and my in-laws - and the South African public for the pain and embarrassment the likely wider distribution of this private material will cause... — Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) October 28, 2018

I hope our nation will, someday, constructively engage with the question of whether it is correct to condone and promote the gross invasion of the privacy of others by distributing such material, more especially in the clear absence of a public interest justification... — Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) October 28, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)