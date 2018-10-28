Gigaba hires private investigator over sex tape leak

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

Gigaba hires private investigator over sex tape leak

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Gigaba confirmed that the video had been obtained when his phone was hacked 18 months ago.

FILE: Malusi Gigaba. Picture: AFP
FILE: Malusi Gigaba. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has hired a private investigator to track individuals who have used a sex video in attempts to blackmail and extort him.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Gigaba confirmed that the video had been obtained when his phone was hacked 18 months ago.

Gigaba says the video containing material of a sexual nature was intended for him and his wife only.

The minister has not disclosed the nature of the blackmail demands, but he says law enforcement and intelligence agencies are investigating the matter.

Gigaba's spokesperson Vuyo Mkhize explains: “He also commissioned a private investigator to track down the people who were harassing him and wife with the blackmail attempt.”

Mkhize says the minister's wife does not feature the video.

“His wife does not feature in the video. His wife was the intended recipient for the video. The information that he received is that the video is currently circulating in political circles, but he’s not in a position to say that they’re responsible for it.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA