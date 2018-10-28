Gigaba hires private investigator over sex tape leak

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Gigaba confirmed that the video had been obtained when his phone was hacked 18 months ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has hired a private investigator to track individuals who have used a sex video in attempts to blackmail and extort him.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Gigaba confirmed that the video had been obtained when his phone was hacked 18 months ago.

Gigaba says the video containing material of a sexual nature was intended for him and his wife only.

The minister has not disclosed the nature of the blackmail demands, but he says law enforcement and intelligence agencies are investigating the matter.

Gigaba's spokesperson Vuyo Mkhize explains: “He also commissioned a private investigator to track down the people who were harassing him and wife with the blackmail attempt.”

Mkhize says the minister's wife does not feature the video.

“His wife does not feature in the video. His wife was the intended recipient for the video. The information that he received is that the video is currently circulating in political circles, but he’s not in a position to say that they’re responsible for it.”

My wife and I have learned, with regret and sadness, that a video containing material of a sexual nature, meant for our eyes only, which was stolen when my communication got illegally intercepted/my phone got hacked, in 2016/17, is circulating among certain political figures... — Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) October 28, 2018

This video has been at the centre of a number of blackmail and extortion attempts, dating back to the period immediately following my appointment as Minister of Finance, on 31 March 2017, all of which I have steadfastly refused to entertain... — Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) October 28, 2018

These blackmail/extortion attempts as well as the illegal interception of my communication/hacking of my phone have all been reported to the relevant law enforcement/intelligence agencies and I am advised that the resultant investigations are still continuing... — Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) October 28, 2018

I take this opportunity to publicly apologise, in advance, to the rest of my family - especially my kids, my mom and my in-laws - and the South African public for the pain and embarrassment the likely wider distribution of this private material will cause... — Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) October 28, 2018

I hope our nation will, someday, constructively engage with the question of whether it is correct to condone and promote the gross invasion of the privacy of others by distributing such material, more especially in the clear absence of a public interest justification... — Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) October 28, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)