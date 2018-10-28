Chelsea go second with crushing win at Burnley
The London club are two points behind leaders Liverpool and one point ahead of champions Manchester City, who play away to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.
BENGALURU - Chelsea went second in the Premier League with an emphatic 4-0 win at Burnley on Sunday which maintained their unbeaten start to the season.
The London club are two points behind leaders Liverpool and one point ahead of champions Manchester City, who play away to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.
Maurizio Sarri’s side barely noticed the absence of Eden Hazard as Willian, starting in the Belgian’s normal position on the left, scored and hit a post.
Spanish striker Alvaro Morata gave Chelsea the lead midway through a first half in which he might have netted three times.
England midfielder Ross Barkley set him up for that goal and added the second himself from outside the penalty area early in the second half.
Brazilian Willian curled the third past Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart five minutes later and substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek completed the scoring in stoppage-time.
“For 10 minutes it was difficult at the beginning but then we played very well,” said Sarri, who became the first Chelsea manager to go unbeaten in his first 10 league games in charge.
“I am very happy for Alvaro Morata and Loftus-Cheek again.
“At the end, everything is OK. We played very well in full control of the match for the last 80 minutes.”
Burnley’s manager Sean Dyche was left ruing another tough assignment against quality opposition following last week’s 5-0 drubbing at Manchester City.
“We started very well and then we give away a poor goal from our point of view,” he said.
“It was a top side doing what top sides do, they finish clinically.
“We have played two top sides back to back in City and Chelsea, who have delivered top performances and it’s hard to deal with that. We aren’t a million miles away.”
Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart conceded nine goals in the last two games but there was little he could do to repel some fine Chelsea finishing.
Hart had made one fine save from Morata’s header and seen Willian’s drive hit a post before the first goal.
Barkley and Willian’s goals were particularly well taken as Chelsea clocked up 24 goals from their 10 games. Only City with 26 have more.
Popular in Sport
-
Warner walked off field in club game after being 'abused': wife
-
Barca thump Real as ruthless Suarez sticks knife into Lopetegui
-
Leicester City football club owner's helicopter crashes outside stadium
-
Ronaldo scores twice as Juve overcome fright to win at Empoli
-
Fears for Leicester City's Thai chairman after helicopter crash
-
Orlando Pirates claim Soweto Derby bragging rights
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.