All 11 synagogue victims identified - FBI

They ranged in age from 54 to 97, said Karl Williams, the county medical examiner. They included two brothers and one married couple.

Members of the FBI and others gather on 28 October 2018 outside of the Tree of Life Synagogue after a shooting there left 11 people dead in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on 27 October 2018. A man suspected of bursting into a Pittsburgh synagogue during a baby-naming ceremony and gunning down 11 people has been charged with murder, in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in recent US history. The suspect - identified as a 46-year-old Robert Bowers - reportedly yelled 'All Jews must die' as he sprayed bullets into the Tree of Life synagogue during Sabbath services on Saturday before exchanging fire with police, in an attack that also wounded six people. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

PITTSBURGH - All 11 victims of the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh have been identified and their families notified, authorities said Sunday.

"After difficult work by the medical examiner's office, all 11 victims were positively identified and next of kin notifications took place," Robert Jones, the FBI agent in charge of the investigation, said at an early-morning press briefing.

They ranged in age from 54 to 97, said Karl Williams, the county medical examiner. They included two brothers and one married couple.

