All 11 synagogue victims identified - FBI

PITTSBURGH - All 11 victims of the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh have been identified and their families notified, authorities said Sunday.

"After difficult work by the medical examiner's office, all 11 victims were positively identified and next of kin notifications took place," Robert Jones, the FBI agent in charge of the investigation, said at an early-morning press briefing.

They ranged in age from 54 to 97, said Karl Williams, the county medical examiner. They included two brothers and one married couple.