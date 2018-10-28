5 Ex-DA councillors deny being implicated in Bowmans report
The councillors handed in their resignations on Thursday after outgoing Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille delivered her final council address in a move that sent the chambers into chaos.
CAPE TOWN - Five former DA councillors vehemently deny being implicated in a report into alleged maladministration within the City of Cape Town.
They've accused DA leader Mmusi Maimane of falsely implicating them in the report by law firm Bowmans, related to the mayor's alleged role in apparent corruption and maladministration in the city's transport authority.
Former DA councillor Suzette Little has accused Maimane of having told the media that their reason for resigning was because the Bowmans investigations implicates them in wrongdoing. Little, along with Shaun August and three others, dispute these claims.
There are two Bowmans reports.
The group says neither one of them make any findings against any one of them. Little says their names are also not mentioned in either one of the reports.
They've now instructed a lawyer to take action against Maimane and the DA. They're demanding the statements he's made be retracted and Maimane issue an apology.
