5 Ex-DA councillors deny being implicated in Bowmans report

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

5 Ex-DA councillors deny being implicated in Bowmans report

The councillors handed in their resignations on Thursday after outgoing Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille delivered her final council address in a move that sent the chambers into chaos.

Five DA members have resigned in support of Patricia de Lille: (From L-R) Thulani Stemele, Suzette Little, Shaun August, Greg Bernado and Siyabonga Mamkeli. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
Five DA members have resigned in support of Patricia de Lille: (From L-R) Thulani Stemele, Suzette Little, Shaun August, Greg Bernado and Siyabonga Mamkeli. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
52 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Five former DA councillors vehemently deny being implicated in a report into alleged maladministration within the City of Cape Town.

The councillors handed in their resignations on Thursday after outgoing Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille delivered her final council address in a move that sent the chambers into chaos.

They've accused DA leader Mmusi Maimane of falsely implicating them in the report by law firm Bowmans, related to the mayor's alleged role in apparent corruption and maladministration in the city's transport authority.

Former DA councillor Suzette Little has accused Maimane of having told the media that their reason for resigning was because the Bowmans investigations implicates them in wrongdoing. Little, along with Shaun August and three others, dispute these claims.

There are two Bowmans reports.

The group says neither one of them make any findings against any one of them. Little says their names are also not mentioned in either one of the reports.

They've now instructed a lawyer to take action against Maimane and the DA. They're demanding the statements he's made be retracted and Maimane issue an apology.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA