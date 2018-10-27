'We are orphaned by Chikane's untimely departure'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
Go

'We are orphaned by Chikane's untimely departure'

Gauteng Premier David Makhura was paying tribute to ANC stalwart Moss Chikane at his funeral service in Mamelodi earlier on Saturday.

Moss Chikane. Picture: facebook.com
Moss Chikane. Picture: facebook.com
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has described late ANC stalwart Moss Chikane as a teacher and a leader who will be sorely missed.

Makhura was paying tribute to Chikane at his funeral service in Mamelodi earlier on Saturday.

The former Member of Parliament and South African ambassador to Germany and Zambia died at the age of 69 earlier this month.

Makhura says Chikane's passing has deeply affected him.

“We are orphaned by this untimely departure of a mentor, a teacher, a leader. Once more death has struck like a thunderbolt, leaving the Chikane family and the entire ANC and the alliance in deep pain.”

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA