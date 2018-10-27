'We are orphaned by Chikane's untimely departure'
Gauteng Premier David Makhura was paying tribute to ANC stalwart Moss Chikane at his funeral service in Mamelodi earlier on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has described late ANC stalwart Moss Chikane as a teacher and a leader who will be sorely missed.
Makhura was paying tribute to Chikane at his funeral service in Mamelodi earlier on Saturday.
The former Member of Parliament and South African ambassador to Germany and Zambia died at the age of 69 earlier this month.
Makhura says Chikane's passing has deeply affected him.
“We are orphaned by this untimely departure of a mentor, a teacher, a leader. Once more death has struck like a thunderbolt, leaving the Chikane family and the entire ANC and the alliance in deep pain.”
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
Popular in Local
-
Powerball results: Friday 26 October 2018
-
Ziyanda Appliances gets social media buzzing with mixed reactions
-
Thousands gather to celebrate Joburg Pride
-
Ramaphosa praises Soweto vibrancy during walkabout
-
Railway enforcement unit officially launched in CT
-
Manuel: Visa requirements, work permits key concerns for investors
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.