'We are orphaned by Chikane's untimely departure'

Gauteng Premier David Makhura was paying tribute to ANC stalwart Moss Chikane at his funeral service in Mamelodi earlier on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has described late ANC stalwart Moss Chikane as a teacher and a leader who will be sorely missed.

Makhura was paying tribute to Chikane at his funeral service in Mamelodi earlier on Saturday.

The former Member of Parliament and South African ambassador to Germany and Zambia died at the age of 69 earlier this month.

Makhura says Chikane's passing has deeply affected him.

“We are orphaned by this untimely departure of a mentor, a teacher, a leader. Once more death has struck like a thunderbolt, leaving the Chikane family and the entire ANC and the alliance in deep pain.”

