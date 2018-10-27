Thousands gather to celebrate Joburg Pride

The occasion is one of the gay community’s most anticipated events that attracts thousands of people from all over Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands gathered at Melrose Arch on Saturday to celebrate the 29th annual Johannesburg Pride.

Thousands of people can be seen trickling in as they prepare to march for this historic event to encourage people to celebrate themselves.

Joburg Pride is dubbed the “pride of Africa” as it’s the longest and largest LGBTI event on the social calendar.

About 20,000 people are expected to take part in the parade today.

Event organiser Kay Ali says this year is all about encouraging inclusivity.

Ali says they encourage South Africans to attend.

#JoBurgPride ANC and DA banners seem at the pride. ANC says it’s out of the “closet” BD pic.twitter.com/GyNm04CRhv — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 27, 2018

#Joburgpride the theme for this year is authentic you. BD pic.twitter.com/iSAP4vUp1h — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 27, 2018

#Joburgpride Graeme Watkins getting things started as he performs at Pride. People are s I b tricking in their numbers BD pic.twitter.com/raJIMi1Lss — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 27, 2018

People making their way to #JoburgPride as it gets underway in Melrose Arch BD pic.twitter.com/b1qtlR0rYF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 27, 2018

