Thousands gather to celebrate Joburg Pride

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
Go

Thousands gather to celebrate Joburg Pride

The occasion is one of the gay community’s most anticipated events that attracts thousands of people from all over Africa.

Large crowds gathered at Melrose Arch to mark the 29th annual Johannesburg Pride, on 27 October 2018. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
Large crowds gathered at Melrose Arch to mark the 29th annual Johannesburg Pride, on 27 October 2018. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands gathered at Melrose Arch on Saturday to celebrate the 29th annual Johannesburg Pride.

The occasion is one of the gay community’s most anticipated events that attracts thousands of people from all over Africa.

Thousands of people can be seen trickling in as they prepare to march for this historic event to encourage people to celebrate themselves.

Joburg Pride is dubbed the “pride of Africa” as it’s the longest and largest LGBTI event on the social calendar.
About 20,000 people are expected to take part in the parade today.

Event organiser Kay Ali says this year is all about encouraging inclusivity.

Ali says they encourage South Africans to attend.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA