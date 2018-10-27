Terms of reference for Jiba, Mrwebi inquiry a work in progress – Bawa

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed advocate Nazreen Bawa as the evidence leader of the inquiry which will be led by former Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro.

PRETORIA - Advocate Nazreen Bawa says work has already started on the terms of reference for the inquiry into advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi fitness to hold office but it’s too early to say when it will be ready.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Bawa as the evidence leader of the inquiry which will be led by former Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro.

Jiba and Mrwebi are accused of improper conduct in their handling of the cases involving former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli, as well as former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen.

Bawa is no stranger to inquiries, having served as the evidence leader in the commission of inquiry into allegations of police inefficiency in Khayelitsha.

Among her responsibilities in the inquiry into advocates Jiba and Mrwebi is to develop the terms of reference.

Bawa says it’s a work in progress and she must still meet with justice Yvonne Mokgoro and the other commissioners.

No deadline or time has been set to conclude the inquiry. However, this will likely be included in the terms of reference.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)