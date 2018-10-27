Suicide bombing kills five, wounds 15 in central Afghanistan
The early morning bombing in Maidan Shahr happened as policemen and civilians were going inside the base, said Hekmat Durrani, a spokesman for the police chief.
KABUL - At least five people were killed and 15 more wounded when a suicide bomber detonated a car packed with explosives outside a police compound in central Afghan province of Wardak on Saturday, a police spokesman said.
The early morning bombing in Maidan Shahr, the main city of the province, some 35km southwest of the capital Kabul, happened as policemen and civilians were going inside the base, said Hekmat Durrani, a spokesman for the police chief.
Three civilians and two policemen were among the dead, Durrani said, adding that the casualty figure could rise as policemen and first responders were busy recovering the wounded and bodies from collapsed walls and debris.
No group has claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack but the Taliban insurgents fighting to overthrow the Western-back Kabul government has carried out some of the deadliest bombings against government installations in past years.
Strategically located along the route connecting Kabul to the southern region, Wardak is ideally placed for insurgents who control nearly mountain villages to use as a staging ground for suicide bombings inside Kabul.
The sprawling base built by the Americans, is home to hundreds of Afghan policemen from where they conduct operations in two nearby provinces.
Popular in World
-
Florida man charged in connection with 14 bombs sent to Trump critics
-
Radicals attack Hindu retreat as gender protests mount
-
Khashoggi murder 'must concern us all': Mattis to Arab forum
-
How ratings agencies work and why they are feared
-
Battles begin to turn in long war on TB
-
Gaza rockets hit Israel after 5 Palestinians killed in border flareup
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.