Sri Lanka president suspends parliament amid crisis

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena on Saturday suspended parliament, deepening political turmoil after he sacked his prime minister who had called for an emergency meeting of the legislature.

Parliamentary officials said the president had suspended all meetings of the 225-member house until 16 November.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was sacked by the president late Friday, had earlier called for an emergency session of parliament so he could prove his majority.