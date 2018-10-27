Sharks crowned Currie Cup champs

Western Province were the favourites pre-match but the Sharks were physical, committed and focused on a scorching Cape Town afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - The Sharks were crowned Currie Cup champions after beating Western Province 17-12 at Newlands on Saturday.

Although Province boasted the best attack in the competition, it was the Sharks who produced the best attacking opportunities and even squandered very good ones but were deserved winners in the end.

As expected, it was a cagey opening 10 minutes as the coastal sides sized each other up awaiting a physical battle that lay ahead.

Sbu Nkosi nearly scored with a moment of magic after Louis Schreuder released him on a narrow blindside, he chipped over Leyds but couldn’t collect his own kick.

The scrum battle was fascinating early on with Province seemingly having the advantage but the Sharks pack never gave up although they had to admit the Province scrum was ahead on points.

The Province lineouts weren’t functioning smoothly but after losing their set-piece the Sharks handed them a scoring opportunity with a soft accidental offside call, the metronomic SP Marais duly slotted home to give them the lead, it was 3-0 after 20 minutes.

After the water break at 20 minutes, The Sharks were physical and making an impact in the tight exchanges but their overall lacked the necessary bite to break down the Province defence.

The Sharks, against the run of play, though they scored the first try if the match, young winger Aphelele Fassi was instrumental in the build-up as plucked Schreuder’s box kick right out of Sergeal Petersen’s hands. Thereafter the Sharks tested the Province defence with their big men around the fringes of the ruck.

However, props Thomas du Toit thought he scored as he powered his way over the line but was adjudged to have been held up.

The Sharks still had an attacking scrum from that passage of play and once again they were intent on using brute force with Nkosi used as a battering ram off the set-piece, eventually, Jean-Luc du Preez forced his way over the line but the TMO denied the visitors again.

Another attacking scrum for the Sharks but this time a combination of the Province scrum and pressure from Herschel Jantjies forced a knock on from the Sharks.

It would have given the home team a lot of confidence that they came away unscathed from the big Sharks pack, added to that they earned another scrum penalty and move the match outside of their own 22m.

An encouraging Province maul from that penalty forced the Sharks into another mistake. This time penalty was within kicking distance and SP Marais doubled the lead from roughly 40m out, 6-0 to WP with less than five minutes to go.

That’s how the half ended, Province with a small lead after dominating the scrums.

There changes on both sides at halftime, all of them in the front row.

The Sharks obviously had a good break as they were the first to score a try in the match.

Centre Marius Louw made a line break and set up a wave of Sharks attacks which eventually saw Akker van der Merwe cross the line from very close range.

Robert du Preez added the extra points and suddenly the Sharks led 7-6 buoyed by the fact their physicality was paying dividends.

The lead did not last too long though as the Sharks were punished for a dangerous tackle, the aggressive du Preez brothers the guilty parties but their infringement felt like a small win as they edged the physical battle.

SP Marais as expected landed his kick from inside the 22m and the home side were leading once again, 9-7.

Thereafter, the Sharks were on the attack again after picking up the ball from broken play.

Robert du Preez attacked from his own half and then released Jeremy Ward who took play inside the Province 22m.

The Sharks again were intent on forcing their way over the line and the onslaught should have produced a try but Jean-Luc du Preez knocked on at the try line.

A consolation for the scuppered try was a penalty right in front of goal. Robert du Preez knocked it over and the Sharks were back in the lead, 10-9.

The game was opening up and the lead could have easily changed again but Jantjies box kick bounced awkwardly for Petersen who would have a clear run into the try line.

The match settled down after a fast opening to the second half. Both sides cancelled each other out with a number of handling errors spoiling potentially dangerous attacks.

It was the Sharks who scored next with under 10 minutes to go after Daniel du Preez executed a turnover on a promising Province attack, the Sharks went 70 metres into Province 22 and it was flanker Tyler Paul who fitted down from close range to extend their lead. Robert du Preez added the extra and the Sharks were two scores ahead with seven minutes to go.

Almost immediately after the restart, the Cape side won a penalty from just over 40m out. With the usual kicker SP Marais off the field, youngster Willemse stepped and closed the lead to 5 points, the Sharks led 17-12 with less than five minutes to go.

This is how it ended as the Sharks closed down the game with three minutes to go.

An unlikely Sharks win but a deserved one as the Durban side made up for last year’s final on their home ground.