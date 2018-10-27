Sanco calls on Public Protector, Hawks to probe EFF over GladAfrica claims

The EFF in Tshwane is facing a new R12 billion scandal.

JOHANNESBURG - Civic organisation Sanco has called on the Public Protector and Hawks to investigate the alleged dealings of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in GladAfrica.

The EFF in Tshwane is facing a new R12 billion scandal. GladAfrica secured a multi-billion rand tender which was found to be irregular in terms of the City's supply chain management policy.

Sanco Tshwane chairperson Matlakala Mashishi says the Hawks should also investigate the matter.

“We’re going to make sure that we occupy their offices to forcefully to remove them to get out of out offices. That’s what will happen in the next few days in our office.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)