Road carnage claims 20 lives in Limpopo, Mpumalanga
Fourteen people were killed in a pile up involving several vehicles between Mbombela and Malelane in Mpumalanga on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - At least 20 people have died in Mpumalanga and Limpopo in two separate accidents.
Fourteen people were killed in a pile-up involving several vehicles between Mbombela and Malelane in Mpumalanga on Friday.
Provincial transport department spokesperson Joseph Mabuza says an investigation is underway.
“At the moment we’re not sure what caused the accident and we’re trying to determine the exact cause of the crash.”
In Limpopo six people died after a head-on collision along the N1 in Modimolle on the same day.
Health Department spokesperson Thabiso Teffo explains: “We actually need to look into this particular matter deeply as a country as it puts strain on the Department of Health.”
Twenty-six people died in another accident on the N1 in Limpopo last week.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
