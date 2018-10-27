Ramaphosa uses walkabout to showcase investment opportunities in Soweto
Ramaphosa walked along different landmark sites starting at Vilakazi Street towards Hector Peterson Memorial and Nelson Mandela's House.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa commenced his presidential walkabout in Soweto on Saturday morning.
Scores of people wearing white T-shirts have come out in their numbers to meet and greet president Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa is waking through Soweto to showcase investment opportunities as part of the activities for the South African Investment Conference.
In a statement, the Presidency explained delegates would join the walk in Soweto as the president showcases the diversity and vibrancy of township economies.
Police minister Bheki Cele and other African National Congress affiliates groups are also present.
#CyrilRamaphosa #PresidentialWalkabout President Cyril Ramaphosa commences the presidential walkabout in Soweto this morning from Vilakazi Street pic.twitter.com/TwMFG8rzxd— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 27, 2018
#CyrilRamaphosa #PresidentialWalkabout Residents hold up boards to voice their concerns to President Cyril Ramaphosa. AK. pic.twitter.com/4UghTxcXCT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 27, 2018
#CyrilRamaphosa #PresidentialWalkabout President Ramaphosa’s walk continues through Soweto. He’a stopping to greet and members of the community who are waving on the side of the road. AK pic.twitter.com/jNvSTLooYf— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 27, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
