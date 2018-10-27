Ramaphosa uses walkabout to showcase investment opportunities in Soweto

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
Go

Ramaphosa uses walkabout to showcase investment opportunities in Soweto

Ramaphosa walked along different landmark sites starting at Vilakazi Street towards Hector Peterson Memorial and Nelson Mandela's House.

President Cyril Ramaphosa holds a child while addressing Soweto community members during a presidential walkabout on 27 October 2017. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa holds a child while addressing Soweto community members during a presidential walkabout on 27 October 2017. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa commenced his presidential walkabout in Soweto on Saturday morning.

Ramaphosa walked along different landmark sites starting at Vilakazi Street towards Hector Peterson Memorial and Nelson Mandela's House.

Scores of people wearing white T-shirts have come out in their numbers to meet and greet president Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa is waking through Soweto to showcase investment opportunities as part of the activities for the South African Investment Conference.

In a statement, the Presidency explained delegates would join the walk in Soweto as the president showcases the diversity and vibrancy of township economies.

Police minister Bheki Cele and other African National Congress affiliates groups are also present.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA