Ramaphosa vows govt will boost township economies

On Saturday morning Ramaphosa walked through Soweto with investors, as part of the activities of a three-day investment summit conference taking place in Sandton.

Soweto residents joined President Cyril Ramaphosa during his presidential walkabout on 27 October 2018. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
Soweto residents joined President Cyril Ramaphosa during his presidential walkabout on 27 October 2018. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says his government plans on boosting township economies by bringing more investment.

On Saturday morning Ramaphosa walked through Soweto with investors, as part of the activities of a three-day investment summit conference taking place in Sandton.

Ramaphosa walked through Soweto to showcase the potential for investment in the township.

Traders on the side of the road showcased their handmade crafts as supporters followed the president through the streets of Soweto.

Ramaphosa says Soweto’s economic growth will increase.

“Every year they receive more than almost 400,000 tourists who come to visit here. We want to increase that exponentially. Today we are showcasing this place.”

Ramaphosa had breakfast with dignitaries, before heading to the last day of the conference in Sandton.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

