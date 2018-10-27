Ramaphosa vows govt will boost township economies

On Saturday morning Ramaphosa walked through Soweto with investors, as part of the activities of a three-day investment summit conference taking place in Sandton.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says his government plans on boosting township economies by bringing more investment.

Ramaphosa walked through Soweto to showcase the potential for investment in the township.

Traders on the side of the road showcased their handmade crafts as supporters followed the president through the streets of Soweto.

Ramaphosa says Soweto’s economic growth will increase.

“Every year they receive more than almost 400,000 tourists who come to visit here. We want to increase that exponentially. Today we are showcasing this place.”

Ramaphosa had breakfast with dignitaries, before heading to the last day of the conference in Sandton.

#CyrilRamaphosa #PresidentialWalkabout Residents hold up boards to voice their concerns to President Cyril Ramaphosa. AK. pic.twitter.com/4UghTxcXCT — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 27, 2018

#CyrilRamaphosa #PresidentialWalkabout President Ramaphosa’s walk continues through Soweto. He’a stopping to greet and members of the community who are waving on the side of the road. AK pic.twitter.com/jNvSTLooYf — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 27, 2018

#CyrilRamaphosa #PresidentialWalkabout President Cyril Ramaphosa commences the presidential walkabout in Soweto this morning from Vilakazi Street pic.twitter.com/TwMFG8rzxd — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 27, 2018

