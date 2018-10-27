Ramaphosa praises Soweto vibrancy during walkabout
President Cyril Ramaphosa was walking through Soweto on Saturday morning with investors as part of the investor conference summit taking place in Sandton.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised the vibrancy of Soweto during his walkabout in the township.
Ramaphosa was walking through Soweto on Saturday morning with investors as part of the investor conference summit taking place in Sandton.
He says Soweto is showing signs of economic growth through small businesses.
Ramaphosa led a walk with ministers, international dignitaries and citizens in Soweto on Saturday morning.
The president says the government plans to boost the township economy. He greeted residents on the side of the road and was surrounded by residents hoping to take pictures with him.
Ramaphosa had time to mention the Soweto derby taking place at the FNB Stadium later on Saturday.
"This is a great place to be, it is beaming with life. Later today it's going to be full because there are two teams that are playing soccer today."
Ramaphosa used the walk to showcase the investment potential in townships.
Ramaphosa has also expressed his optimism following the finalisation of a R290 billion investment into the South African economy.
On Friday Ramaphosa announced that South Africa has raised R290 billion in actual investments during the inaugural South African investment summit.
The president says this investment is a first for the country.
R400 billion was also pledged by organisations including the BRICS development Bank with R29 billion which Ramaphosa believes will alleviate unemployment.
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
