Ramaphosa: Investment Conference pledges will lead to more job opportunities

President Ramaphosa has declared the conference an overwhelming success that will yield thousands of jobs for the people of South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the money pledged at the Investment Conference will translate directly to more jobs in the sectors that contributed.

At the end of the conference on Friday, Ramaphosa announced a combined amount of R290 billion in investments In South Africa.

Over 1,000 local and international investors attended the conference at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Anglo American, the Brics Development Bank and automotive traders were the big contributors, investing R71 billion, R29 billion and R40 billion, respectively. Vodacom announced R50 billion in investment.

President Ramaphosa says prominent among these announcements are the themes of beneficiation, innovation and entrepreneurship.

“The number of new jobs and people who will be employed is going to be phenomenal and unprecedented in the history of our country.”

He says the country has battled with bringing in investment to generate growth.

