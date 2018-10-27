Railway enforcement unit officially launched in CT

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
Go

Railway enforcement unit officially launched in CT

It's tasked with protecting rail infrastructure and stabilising train services.

FILE: Rail enforcement officers at the Cape Town train station. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Rail enforcement officers at the Cape Town train station. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The new railway enforcement unit has officially been launched in Cape Town.

It's tasked with protecting rail infrastructure and stabilising train services.

This unit is a joint venture between Prasa, the City of Cape Town and the provincial government in a bid to stop crime affecting the rail network.

Western Cape transport officials joined Transport Minister Blade Nzimande at Cape Town train station on Saturday, where the rail enforcement unit was officially welcomed.

The unit comprises more than 80 members with more being trained.

Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker says the officers will be deployed to various train lines from next week.

“We have 84 members who are already trained. Training for the remainder of the 100 will be finalised in the next two weeks and then we will strengthen it with a further 50 which will be trained as part of our internal team. This will be a force multiplier in the system.”

Meanwhile, Blade Nzimande says Cape Town's train service is in a crisis.

He says the unit is crucial in order to help trains get back on track, and to provide commuters with a decent service.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA