Railway enforcement unit officially launched in CT

It's tasked with protecting rail infrastructure and stabilising train services.

CAPE TOWN - The new railway enforcement unit has officially been launched in Cape Town.

It's tasked with protecting rail infrastructure and stabilising train services.

#CTTransport The officers who’ll be part of the Railway Enforcement Unit are parading at the station. SF pic.twitter.com/wsk0qPHc3D — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 27, 2018

This unit is a joint venture between Prasa, the City of Cape Town and the provincial government in a bid to stop crime affecting the rail network.

#CTTransport Nzimande is accompanied bu WC Transport MEC Donald Grant, WC Premier Helen Zille, CT Transport mayco member Brett Herron. SF pic.twitter.com/vtdqFnTVPa — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 27, 2018

Western Cape transport officials joined Transport Minister Blade Nzimande at Cape Town train station on Saturday, where the rail enforcement unit was officially welcomed.

The unit comprises more than 80 members with more being trained.

Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker says the officers will be deployed to various train lines from next week.

“We have 84 members who are already trained. Training for the remainder of the 100 will be finalised in the next two weeks and then we will strengthen it with a further 50 which will be trained as part of our internal team. This will be a force multiplier in the system.”

Meanwhile, Blade Nzimande says Cape Town's train service is in a crisis.

He says the unit is crucial in order to help trains get back on track, and to provide commuters with a decent service.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)