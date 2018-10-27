President Cyril Ramaphosa says Soweto walkabout a 'historic one'
Ramaphosa toured the streets of Soweto with delegates and investors from the inaugural South African Investment Conference taking place in Sandton.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has labelled his walkabout in Soweto this morning as a "historic one" aimed at boosting investment.
The president was also joined by residents of Soweto and Johannesburg.
The president was also joined by residents of Soweto and Johannesburg.
As a tour guide led groups through the streets of Soweto, the president was surrounded by people hoping to speak to him or take a photo.
Ramaphosa spoke about the importance of township economies after the country received R290 billion at the conference on Friday.
Ramaphosa thanked everyone involved in the walkabout.
The president says investments will decrease unemployment rates in the country.
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
